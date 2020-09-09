Former N.L. cabinet minister won’t face charges after RCMP investigation into leak of police promotion list

Police have ruled out charges against a former Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister and a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer over the leak of a police promotion list before it was seen by the executive council.

Sherry Gambin-Walsh was dropped from cabinet after over her sharing of the information in June 2018.

However in a news conference today, RCMP investigators said they didn’t find evidence that either party benefited from the sending of the list from Gambin-Walsh’s smart phone.

Assistant Commissioner Ches Parsons said police decided against alleged breach of trust charges on the advice of a Nova Scotia Crown prosecutor brought in to examine the case.

He says police did confirm the list of senior RNC promotions was shared between Gambin-Walsh and RNC officer Paul Didham, but it occurred based on their personal friendship rather than with the motive of gain.

Sgt. Adam Palmer, who led the investigation, says it’s believed the list of promotions of senior officers was shared more widely after the cabinet minister transferred it to Didham.

The investigation began in March of 2020, when a complaint was received from the RNC that a cabinet minister had shared confidential documents.

The police investigation included an examination of the actions of both the former minister and the police officer, a review of cellphone records and other evidence and interviews with 41 individuals.

“The investigation found that neither party benefited in any significant way, financial or otherwise, through the sharing of the contents of the confidential document. Neither was there any attempt to influence or change a decision of cabinet with the sharing,” a police release says.

“There is no realistic prospect of conviction on the charge of breach of trust by a public official and, therefore, no charges will be laid.”

Former premier Dwight Ball dropped Gambin-Walsh as the minister responsible for Service NL in April.

Gambin-Walsh continues to represent Placentia-St. Mary’s in the provincial legislature. She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

