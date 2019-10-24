 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Former Nova Scotia police chief found guilty of sexually exploiting teen

BRIDGEWATER, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Bridgewater police chief John Collyer, centre, follows his lawyer David Bright as they head to Nova Scotia Supreme Court, in Bridgewater, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The former chief of police in a southwestern Nova Scotia town has been found guilty of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl.

John Collyer was the police chief in Bridgewater, N.S., when the incident occurred in 2016.

The victim had testified that Collyer asked her an inappropriate question while the two were in a car before putting his hand between her legs and assaulting her.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Mona Lynch said she believed the victim’s account.

The 26-year veteran of the force was suspended in May 2017 after he was charged following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog.

He was tried on one charge of sexual assault and one of sexual exploitation, but the judge ordered a conditional stay on the sexual assault charge, citing the principle that an accused cannot be convicted of two offences arising from the same actions.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter