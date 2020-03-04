 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Nova Scotia police chief sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexually exploiting a teen

BRIDGEWATER, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Bridgewater police chief John Collyer stands outside Nova Scotia Supreme Court, in an Oct. 24, 2019, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A former police chief in Nova Scotia has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and one year of probation after being convicted last October of sexually exploiting a teen with mental health issues.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Mona Lynch handed down the sentence to John Collyer this morning after a hearing in which the victim described him as a “monster” who had ruined her life.

Collyer’s trial heard he was the head of the Bridgewater Police Service in 2016 when he groomed the 17-year-old girl for a sexual relationship and later assaulted her in his car.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim, now 20, cannot be identified.

As she spoke in court, Collyer sat motionless in the front row of the public gallery with his wife of 33 years.

The defence and Crown both recommended a 15-month sentence, and Collyer must submit DNA for the sexual offender registry and is subject to a mandatory weapons prohibition.

The victim addressed Collyer by his first name as she delivered her impact statement.

“John, this was never my fault,” the young woman said in a quiet but clear voice. “I will not let what you did to me bring me down.”

She accused him of lying through his teeth, saying, “I hope you will own up to what you did to me.”

During Collyer’s trial he was described as a “father figure” to the girl, and she said Wednesday she wishes she had stayed away from him.

Story continues below advertisement

“People look at me like I’m broken … You ruined my life,” she said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies