Canada

Former Nova Scotia premier Donald Cameron dies at 74

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Former Nova Scotia premier Donald Cameron testifies at the Westray inquiry in Stellarton, N.S., on May 28, 1996.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The leader of Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative party has issued a statement saying Donald Cameron, the province’s 22nd premier, has died.

Tory Leader Tim Houston described Cameron as a mentor with incredible integrity.

Cameron, who was 74, served as premier from February 1991 to May 1993.

Houston says Cameron’s government introduced pioneering human rights legislation that called for equal rights for gay and lesbian people.

Cameron retired from politics the night his party was defeated in a general election by the Liberals, led by John Savage.

In June 1993, then prime minister Brian Mulroney appointed Cameron to serve as consul general in Boston.

“He loved Nova Scotia and during his time in public and private life, Donnie was a man of incredible integrity.” Houston said.



