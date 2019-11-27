Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan dead at 91

Open this photo in gallery Gerald Regan announces a run for a federal riding on Jan. 8, 1980, with wife Carole. The Canadian Press

Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan has died at the age of 91.

Regan served as Liberal premier of the province for eight years, winning a minority government in 1970 and a majority in 1974.

After his party was defeated by the Progressive Conservatives in 1978, he returned to the federal arena, where he had served as an MP in the early 1960s.

Regan was elected to the House of Commons in 1980 and served under former prime ministers Pierre Trudeau and John Turner as minister of labour and minister for international trade before being defeated in 1984 and leaving politics to pursue business opportunities.

He became the subject of allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in an RCMP investigation in October, 1993.

Regan eventually went to trial and was acquitted in 1998 of eight-sex-related charges dating back several decades.

