 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan dead at 91

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gerald Regan announces a run for a federal riding on Jan. 8, 1980, with wife Carole.

The Canadian Press

Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan has died at the age of 91.

Regan served as Liberal premier of the province for eight years, winning a minority government in 1970 and a majority in 1974.

After his party was defeated by the Progressive Conservatives in 1978, he returned to the federal arena, where he had served as an MP in the early 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

Regan was elected to the House of Commons in 1980 and served under former prime ministers Pierre Trudeau and John Turner as minister of labour and minister for international trade before being defeated in 1984 and leaving politics to pursue business opportunities.

He became the subject of allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in an RCMP investigation in October, 1993.

Regan eventually went to trial and was acquitted in 1998 of eight-sex-related charges dating back several decades.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies