Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan dies at 88

Obituary

Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan dies at 88

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, seen at a memorial service for former Nova Scotia premier John Savage in Halifax on May 16, 2003.

The Canadian Press

Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, who led the province from 1978 to 1990, has died.

He was 88.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner.

However, his term in office was marred by allegations of corruption and kickbacks, which he denied.

He resigned in the midst of an RCMP investigation in 1990 and was appointed to the Senate by then-prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Tim Houston, Nova Scotia’s current Tory leader, issued a statement today that hailed Buchanan as a master campaigner and a skilled politician.

