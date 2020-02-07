 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Nova Scotia premier John Hamm resigns from board connected to Northern Pulp mill

ABERCROMBIE, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Premier John Hamm speaks during a news conference at Province House, in Halifax, in an April 20, 2004, file photo.

Paul Darrow/HALD

The parent company for the Northern Pulp mill has announced former Nova Scotia premier John Hamm has resigned from a board connected with the mill.

Hamm had been a director and was chairman of the board of directors for Northern Resources Nova Scotia.

In a brief statement, Paper Excellence Canada does not give a reason for the resignation.

Story continues below advertisement

The company thanked Hamm for his “valuable service” to its subsidiaries.

Paper Excellence says it remains focused on the “safe and environmentally sound” hibernation of the mill located in Abercrombie Point, N.S.

The company shut down production at the mill last month, after its plan for a new treatment system that would see it pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait was rejected by the province in December.

As part of a so-called orderly closure, the province is allowing warm boiler water to continue to flow into an effluent treatment lagoon near the Pictou Landing First Nation until late April, despite the legislated Jan. 31 deadline.

The company has committed to continue with an environmental assessment process for a new effluent treatment system ordered by the province – something that could take up to two years to complete.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies