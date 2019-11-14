 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Nova Scotia Speaker Gordie Gosse dies at 64

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Speaker of the Nova Scotia legislature Gordie Gosse has died at the age of 64.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Former Speaker of the Nova Scotia legislature Gordie Gosse has died at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed today by the NDP caucus.

Gosse served as a New Democrat member of the legislature for 12 years, resigning in 2015 for health reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

His resignation came after he had been diagnosed with throat cancer.

He was first elected in 2003 in the riding of Cape Breton Nova and was re-elected three times, serving his last term as the member for the new riding of Sydney-Whitney Pier.

He served as Speaker from 2011 to 2013 while the NDP was in power under former premier Darrell Dexter.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter