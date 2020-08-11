 Skip to main content
Former Nova Scotia teacher sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assaults dating back decades

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Michael Patrick McNutt arrives for sentencing at Nova Scotia Supreme Court, in Halifax, on Aug. 11, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has sentenced a former teacher and hockey coach to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing boys in incidents dating back several decades.

In passing the sentence, Justice Jamie Campbell said there is no way to comprehend the scope of the harm caused by 67-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt.

Campbell said nothing can restore what he took from each of the victims.

The judge said that while McNutt is now a changed person he, like his victims, has to live with the consequences of his actions.

McNutt pleaded guilty in June to 35 sex-related charges in relation to 34 victims who were abused during the 1970s and 1980s.

He pleaded guilty to 10 charges of sexual assault, 20 charges of indecent assault and five counts of gross indecency.

