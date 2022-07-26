Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced Tuesday that she will seek to become Hamilton's next mayor in the October election.NICK IWANYSHYN/Reuters

Longtime Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton MPP Andrea Horwath is running for mayor in her hometown.

Ms. Horwath officially launched her mayoral bid for the October election outside of Hamilton City Hall Tuesday morning.

Having served as leader of the NDP since 2009, Ms. Horwath stepped down from her post following the June provincial election that saw her party retain Official Opposition status but lose nine seats in the legislature. Ms. Horwath will be resigning her seat as MPP to enter the race.

“My commitment to you is to be a mayor for all Hamiltonians - no matter where you live or when you made our city home, no matter your political stripe, and no matter your circumstances,” Ms. Horwath said with supporters around her. “I love this city, and together, I know that we will continue to make it a great place to live, to achieve, to raise a family and to grow old.”

It’s an open race for the mayor’s chair in Hamilton with incumbent Fred Eisenberger announcing he’s not running again and voicing his support for Ms. Horwath.

Former mayor and MP Bob Bratina, Keanin Loomis and Ejaz Butt have already entered the race.

Before entering provincial politics in 2004, Ms. Horwath served on Hamilton City Council for seven years. If elected, she said her main priorities would be to renew the city’s Downtown entertainment district, increase the housing supply within the city’s current boundaries and continue building the LRT.

Ms. Horwath’s resignation as MPP will prompt a byelection in Hamilton Centre.

