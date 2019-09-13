 Skip to main content

Former OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair launches wrongful dismissal suit against Ontario government

Former OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair launches wrongful dismissal suit against Ontario government

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Former OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair arrives at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on Sept. 13, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A former deputy commissioner of Ontario’s provincial police force is launching a $15-million wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the Ontario government.

Brad Blair is also calling for a commission of inquiry to investigate what he alleges are a string of “corrupt” government appointments.

The veteran officer says his firing in March traumatized his family and he has still not been told why he was terminated.

Blair’s lawyer alleges the former officer was targeted for speaking out about government attempts to hire a longtime friend of Premier Doug Ford as OPP commissioner.

Blair has also asked the courts to force the provincial ombudsman to investigate that hiring, which was eventually abandoned by the government.

He had previously launched a defamation suit against Ford himself, alleging the premier damaged Blair’s reputation when he accused him of breaking the Police Services Act.

