Former PM Harper briefed of Vance relationship with subordinate before he became head of armed forces, committee hears

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Stephen Harper, right, talks with Lieutenant-General Jonathan Vance in Mr. Harper’s Langevin Block office in Ottawa April 27, 2015. Reuters

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was briefed that Jonathan Vance had a relationship with a subordinate when the general was the leading candidate for the head of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), a parliamentary committee has heard.

Ray Novak, Mr. Harper’s former chief of staff, testified before the House of Commons national defence committee on Monday as part of a study MPs are conducting on sexual misconduct in the military. He was asked to testify on the appointment process for Mr. Vance in 2015.

Mr. Novak told the committee that the National Security Advisor (NSA) told Mr. Harper that Mr. Vance was in a relationship with a U.S. officer who was a subordinate but not in his chain of command. The Prime Minister was told that CAF and Department of National Defence (DND) reviewed the matter, there was no investigation or reprimand against Mr. Vance, and that the woman was Mr. Vance’s fiancée.

He also said Mr. Vance’s appointment was announced in April and the change of command ceremony was planned to occur in mid-July, but more information came forward at that time.

Mr. Novak said he received a call from the chief of staff to the veterans affairs minister who said Mr. Vance had an inappropriate relationship or had improperly sought to further an officer’s career during his time at CFB Gagetown.

Mr. Novak said he told the NSA about the call and was informed that there would be further investigation.

Around the same time, Mr. Novak said, the NSA told the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that an anonymous e-mail had been received by a senior officer at the DND. The PMO was told the e-mail alleged an inappropriate relationship during the general’s time at NATO, but it contained no new information, Mr. Novak said.

He also said the PMO was informed that receipt of the e-mail triggered a further review by CAF’s National Investigations Service.

Mr. Novak said it was decided that the change of command ceremony would be delayed if needed to allow enough time to review, but over the next week the NSA told the Prime Minister that nothing further was found regarding Mr. Vance’s time at NATO and the review was closed. The NSA also told the Prime Minister and his office that there was nothing in the DND’s files, such as a record of complaint, regarding the Gagetown rumour.

The NSA also told the PMO that he had discussed the rumour directly with Mr. Vance, who responded that he had been in a public relationship, the person didn’t report to him, and he denied acting improperly to further her career.

Mr. Novak said the change of command ceremony proceeded on July 17, 2015.

The national defence committee has been studying sexual misconduct in the military for weeks, triggered initially by allegations against Mr. Vance.

Mr. Novak said he has been deeply disturbed by allegations made recently about misconduct in the military, adding that women in uniform, like all Canadians, have the right to a workplace free of harassment.

“Clearly, serious structural and cultural change is required so female members of the CAF are not only safe, but also empowered to bring allegations forward to trusted independent investigative bodies,” he said.

Global News first reported Mr. Vance is facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates while he was chief of the defence staff, the head of the Canadian force. Mr. Vance denied wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are facing criticism over the way they responded to the initial allegation against Mr. Vance.

The Globe reported on Monday that Mr. Trudeau approved a bonus for Mr. Vance after his office was made aware of an allegation against him. The Globe also first reported that Mr. Sajjan’s chief of staff alerted the PMO three years ago that concerns about Mr. Vance had been raised directly with the minister by then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne.

Mr. Trudeau confirmed during Question Period recently that his office was aware that in 2018 Mr. Walbourne told Mr. Sajjan about a complaint involving Mr. Vance and said the minister “directed him to independent officials to investigate.” The PMO has not said whether Mr. Trudeau was briefed directly on the issue.

Mr. Walbourne testified at that national defence committee earlier this month that he met with Mr. Sajjan on March 1, 2018, and informed him of an informal complaint against Mr. Vance. He said when he tried to shoe Mr. Sajjan the evidence, the minister refused to look at it.

Mr. Sajjan has repeatedly raced questions from opposition parties about why he refused to look at the evidence and why he didn’t do more about the allegation. During Mr. Sajjan’s first appearance before the same Commons committee, he said he was shocked and surprised to learn of recent reports involving Mr. Vance.

During a second appearance before the committee, Mr. Sajjan said he took the allegation against Mr. Vance seriously and raised it with the appropriate “independent authority”. He said he informed his chief of staff, who informed the PMO and the Privy Council Office. He also said it is the ombudsman’s job to conduct investigations.

Mr. Walbourne has repeatedly said the complainant was clear in her instructions that she did not want him to investigate her informal complaint.

