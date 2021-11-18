Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann speaks to the media during a news conference on Feb. 4.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s former health minister is telling a coroner’s inquest that the province did not massively transfer elderly patients to long-term care homes to free up hospital beds at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danielle McCann, who was shuffled out of the health portfolio in June 2020, told the inquest today that transfers from hospitals to care homes rose 20 per cent in March 2020 compared to the previous month, for a total of fewer than 1,000 transfers.

The Quebec government has faced criticism for its decision to transfer patients from hospitals to understaffed and under-equipped care homes, which were devastated during the first wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Jacques Ramsay, who is assisting coroner Gehane Kamel in her investigation, told McCann that the number of transfers may seem small, but was “significant.”

He says many long-term care homes, known as CHSLDs, would go on to have trouble creating separate zones for infected and non-infected patients because of the high number of residents.

McCann says the government decided that transferring patients to long-term care homes would help protect them from catching COVID-19 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 720 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalizations jumped by 10, to 205, and the number of people in intensive care remained relatively stable, dropping one, to 46.

The province administered 11,094 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours.

Quebecers between the ages of 75 and 79 became eligible today to book appointments for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine, two days after the system opened to those 80 and up.

The province’s public health institute says 91 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.