Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.

In a decision dated today, Quebec court Judge Paul Dunnigan said Corson did not take “all reasonable measures” to verify the age of the victim, who was 15 years old at the time.

She was assaulted in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, during group sex involving two other minors accused in the case.

The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Corson, a former player with the Victoriaville Tigres, and son of former Montreal Canadiens player Shayne Corson, was 18 at the time of the assault.

Noah Corson’s lawyer Jasmin Laperle told reporters today that the judge did not consider the credibility of witnesses who testified in the case.