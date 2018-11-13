Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry’s funeral to be held today in Montreal

A funeral service will be held this afternoon at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for former Quebec premier, Bernard Landry.
Quebec’s 28th premier died Nov. 6 at home in Vercheres, Que., of complications from pulmonary disease at the age of 81.
Landry became Parti Quebecois premier in 2001 after Lucien Bouchard resigned.
He served two years before being defeated in the April 2003 election by Jean Charest’s Liberals.
Landry is recognized for helping Quebec’s tech sector flourish and for negotiating a landmark agreement with the province’s Cree. But he died without seeing his dream of Quebec independence achieved.
His body lay in state Saturday in Quebec City at the provincial legislature and a visitation was held Monday in Montreal at the basilica.
