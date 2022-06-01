The statue of late Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau is unveiled during a ceremony June 1 at the legislature in Quebec City. From left, Québec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Premier François Legault, Lisette Lapointe, wife of Mr. Parizeau, House Speaker François Paradis, Quebec Liberal Party representative Christine St-Pierre and Parti Québécois Leader Joel Arseneau.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A statue of former Parti Québécois premier Jacques Parizeau was unveiled outside the National Assembly building on Wednesday.

Parizeau, who made independence the fight of his political career, was premier from September 1994 until he resigned after suffering a narrow defeat in the Oct. 30, 1995, sovereignty referendum.

The statue of Parizeau, wearing a trademark three-piece suit with his hand in the vest pocket, was revealed in the presence of his widow, Lisette Lapointe, Premier François Legault and other dignitaries.

A senior civil servant in the 1960s, Parizeau helped establish the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, the province’s pension fund manager, before entering politics and serving as finance minister in the government of Rene Levesque from 1976 to 1984.

He left the party when the PQ took a chance on supporting federalism but made a comeback as PQ leader in 1988, winning the 1994 election with the aim of achieving sovereignty.

He announced his resignation the day after the 1995 referendum defeat, which he blamed on money and ethnic votes in a referendum-night speech.

Parizeau remained a spiritual leader of the sovereigntist movement and a spoilsport for the Parti Québécois with his unexpected interventions before his death on June 1, 2015.

The imposing bronze work by Montreal sculptors Jules Lasalle and Annick Bourgeau faces Jacques-Parizeau Street in Quebec City and was created through a $120,000 fundraising campaign.

