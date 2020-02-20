 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Quebec talk show host Eric Salvail takes the stand, denies accusations against him

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail arrives at the courthouse in Montreal, on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Former Quebec talk show host Eric Salvail is categorically denying the accusations made against him by a one-time co-worker.

The fallen television star told his trial today the claims of sexual assault, harassment and confinement are simply “bizarre.”

Salvail testified during his second day on the stand that he wasn’t even working at Radio-Canada in 1993 when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted Donald Duguay in a bathroom in the public broadcaster’s Montreal headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

He showed the court photos taken of him in 1993 to illustrate his small stature at the time, in an attempt to convince a judge that he wasn’t the imposing predator he is accused of being.

Duguay alleges Salvail repeatedly harassed him over a period of several weeks in 1993, and also cornered him in the bathroom, exposed himself and tried to force him into performing a sex act.

Duguay has had the standard publication ban on the identity of alleged victims in sexual assault cases waived.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies