Former RCMP officer pleads guilty to breach of trust for taking image from security video

A northern Saskatchewan RCMP officer has pleaded guilty to breach of trust for taking a sensitive image from a security camera video of a woman who was being held in police cells.

Wade Chitrena was working at the Buffalo Narrows detachment when the woman was taken into custody in October 2018.

Chitrena, who is no longer with the RCMP, was charged that November and was initially suspended with pay.

Story continues below advertisement

A police report said an investigation determined at least one still image was copied and printed from a security camera video that was positioned in the cellblock area.

Chitrena’s guilty plea forestalled a trial in Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench that was to begin Monday.

The Crown prosecutor and Chitrena’s lawyer are to make their sentencing submissions to the court on March 10.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.