Sylvester Ukabam stands in front of Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on May 18 following the conclusion of his trial.Mickey Djuric/The Canadian Press

A former Regina doctor says he feels vindicated after a judge found him not guilty of sexually assaulting five women who were his patients.

Sylvester Ukabam, 76, was charged with seven counts of sexual assault that allegedly happened between 2010 and 2017.

The women testified they were sexually assaulted by Ukabam during medical exams he did as a gastroenterologist – a doctor who deals with disorders of the stomach and intestines.

“The past five years have been devastating, but I thank God it is all over,” Ukabam said Wednesday after the verdict. “The future is good.”

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Brian Scherman said in his written decision that it’s possible four of the women were mistaken about what the doctor did during their medical exams.

He also concluded the fifth woman received a chest exam, not a breast exam, as alleged based on evidence presented by doctors.

Scherman said the case came down to the reliability of evidence and he found no reason why he should not believe Ukabam, who was “logical and consistent” in his testimony.

“His medical justifications, or explanations as to what would have happened and why were in context of the Crown’s own expert witness,” Dr. Barry Lumb, who is also a gastroenterologist, said Scherman.

During the trial, Lumb testified that the drugs the women were on during their medical procedures can affect memory and that women can feel deep pain in the pelvic area during rectal exams.

“It was ironic, but I think the Crown’s own expert, Dr. Lumb, his own evidence was very significant in really identifying how there was a reliability issue here,” said Ukabam’s lawyer, Aaron Fox.

“Sometimes that happens, that a Crown witness actually gives you evidence that helps the defence.”

Prosecutor Jackie Lane said the Crown never wins or loses.

“What we want is a fair trial, a trial that is fair for both the accused and the complainants,” she said Wednesday.

“We will be reviewing the decision and will be advising further where this goes.”

After the verdict, the complainants remained in the courtroom, some of them crying while the Ukabam family celebrated outside the court.

“(My) brother has been through hell, but his faith was not shaken,” said Innocent Ukabam, who is the former doctor’s younger brother.

“We can only thank God because it’s not by the power of man.”

