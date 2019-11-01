 Skip to main content

Canada

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired to review Manitoba Hydro projects

The Canadian Press
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall has been appointed to complete a review of two major Manitoba Hydro projects that have added billions of dollars to Manitoba’s debt.

Wall is to serve as commissioner of the review into the planning and decision making that went into the Keeyask Generating Station and the Bipole Three Transmission line.

The projects were built by the province’s previous NDP government.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton says Wall is to look at the large-scale cost and financial implications these projects have for Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba ratepayers.

Last October, the province hired former British Columbia premier Gordon Campbell to do the review.

But in February the government said it was putting Campbell’s appointment on hold following an allegation in a British newspaper that he groped a woman in the United Kingdom.

“This important work will assist our government in avoiding the mistakes we inherited and will strengthen Manitoba Hydro’s planning, decision-making and management processes, ultimately saving money,” Wharton said in a release Thursday.

“It will also greatly assist us in delivering on our own government’s commitment to ensure that all public assets are responsibly conceived and developed — and that all public funds are effectively managed — for the benefit of all Manitobans.”

Following the review, Wall is to provide the Manitoba government with a report and his recommendations by the end of next October.

Wall served as the premier of Saskatchewan from 2007 to 2018.

He now works as a special adviser in the law firm Osler, Hoskin and Harcourt LLP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

