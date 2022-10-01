Don Meredith is seen during an interview in Toronto, March 16, 2017.Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment related to incidents that allegedly took place in 2013 and 2014.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse section said Mr. Meredith was charged on Saturday with three counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment. It said the charges followed an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by a woman who police said was an adult at the time of the incidents.

Mr. Meredith, 58, served as a senator in the Red Chamber between 2010 and 2017 before resigning amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. His resignation came as his colleagues were about to vote on his ouster over the allegations.

The allegations were outlined in an investigation by a Senate investigations officer that determined Mr. Meredith had a two-year sexual relationship with a girl that started when she was 16 years old.

Mr. Meredith denied having sex with the woman before she turned 18, but the report alleged that Mr. Meredith had intercourse with the girl once when she was 17 and twice when she was 18.

Mr. Meredith, who at the time was a Pentecostal pastor, said he was moving forward with his life to support his wife and children.

“I am acutely aware that the Upper Chamber is more important than my moral failings,” Mr. Meredith wrote in 2017.

At the time of his resignation, Mr. Meredith also faced two other investigations: one into workplace harassment and another that he included a business associate on a delegation to the Caribbean.

The former senator was released on a promise to appear in court.

Ottawa police say they’re concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone with more information to get in contact.

- With reports from Laura Stone