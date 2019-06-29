 Skip to main content

Canada Former senator Don Meredith harassed staff, constable, report says

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Former senator Don Meredith harassed staff, constable, report says

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Senate’s ethics officer says ex-senator Don Meredith created a poisoned work environment by harassing a half-dozen employees, plus a constable in the upper chamber’s protection service.

In a report released Friday, Pierre Legault says Mr. Meredith bullied, threatened and intimidated his own staff and repeatedly touched, kissed and propositioned some of them.

The Pentecostal minister was named to the Senate by Stephen Harper in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

He resigned in 2017, after an internal committee recommended he be expelled over a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

The ethics investigation began nearly four years ago, and Mr. Legault says it’s stopped and started several times because of a criminal investigation and fights over his office’s authority.

The report says Mr. Meredith believes he’s been treated unfairly and denied due process in the ethics investigation, and he stopped participating as it reached its final stages this spring.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter