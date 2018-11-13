Former senior Ontario PC staffer hires lawyer after ousting

A former senior Ontario Progressive Conservative staffer who was pushed out of his job at the Premier’s Office last week has hired a lawyer and plans to take “all steps necessary” to defend his reputation.

John Sinclair, who was executive director of the PC caucus bureau, left last Thursday night without an official explanation from Premier Doug Ford’s office.

Mr. Sinclair has hired Toronto law firm Henein Hutchison LLP to represent him. In a statement to The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, Scott Hutchison, a lawyer at the firm, said Mr. Sinclair plans to take “all steps necessary to defend his reputation against any defamatory and false statements.”

The Toronto Star has reported that, according to sources, Mr. Sinclair was dismissed over his alleged failure to alert the Premier about impropriety by another former Ford aide, an allegation Mr. Sinclair’s lawyer denies. The Premier’s Office has been embroiled in turmoil over allegations of inappropriate sexual text messages involving Andrew Kimber, former executive director of issues management in the Premier’s Office, and sexual misconduct allegations against former economic development minister Jim Wilson.

The Globe has also reported that Mr. Ford’s chief of staff, Dean French, directly intervened in getting former PC leader Patrick Brown’s chief of staff fired from his job at Ontario Power Generation. Mr. French asked Bernard Lord, the former premier of New Brunswick who is now chair of the OPG, to fire Alykhan Velshi on his first day on the job, according to party sources to whom The Globe granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

Mr. Ford on Tuesday evaded questions on the matter, telling the legislature: “Ontario Power Generation is responsible for their own hiring.” Energy Minister Greg Rickford echoed the sentiment in a short scrum, repeatedly telling reporters the Crown-owned electrical power generating utility is responsible for its own personnel matters.

“OPG makes those staffing decisions, not us,” Mr. Rickford said.

For his part, Mr. Sinclair has not spoken publicly since he was shown the door last week. In a news release on Tuesday, his lawyer, Mr. Hutchison, said the “insinuation” made in the media that Mr. Sinclair was “in some way deficient” in his handling of Mr. Kimber’s dismissal is “categorically false.”

“As with all sensitive staffing matters, John Sinclair acted with efficiency and professionalism,” the lawyer’s statement said. “Any suggestion to the contrary in the media is wrong, must not stand and will be revealed in time.”

Mr. Sinclair declined to comment when reached by The Globe and referred to his lawyer’s statement.

Mr. Kimber was dismissed earlier this month for allegedly sending sexually charged text messages to female Tory staffers. He has since apologized for the “unacceptable” conduct. Mr. Kimber’s ouster came the same day the Premier forced Mr. Wilson, his most experienced minister, to resign from cabinet and caucus. It later emerged that a male staffer had allegedly complained about Mr. Wilson’s conduct.