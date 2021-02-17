 Skip to main content
Canada

Former soldier tells Desmond inquiry it’s a struggle to get medical records

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna and daughter Aaliyah.

Access to military health records was the focus Wednesday of an inquiry investigating why a mentally ill former soldier from Nova Scotia killed his family and himself in 2017.

The provincial inquiry heard testimony from Albert (Junior) MacLellan, a retired warrant officer who was called in to help the grieving families after Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother, wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

MacLellan, a relative of the Desmond family, told the inquiry he couldn’t understand why it was so difficult for the Afghanistan war veteran to get his military medical records after he was diagnosed with severe PTSD and medically discharged in June 2015.

“It’s not right,” said MacLellan. “It should be given to the individual. They’re all electronic now. All it should take is to zip a copy to a CD.”

MacLellan, who served in the Canadian Forces for 31 years, testified that it took him 35 weeks to get his own medical records when he left the military, adding that it would have taken longer had he not had help from a friend inside the system.

The provincial fatality inquiry has heard that when Desmond was discharged and moved from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia, provincial health-care providers did not have access to his medical records. As well, there was evidence suggesting this was a persistent problem for veterans.

MacLellan told the inquiry it should be mandatory for medically discharged veterans to get their records transferred to a compact disc and handed to them before they leave the service.

Earlier in the day, Desmond’s high school track-and-field coach and guidance counsellor described his former student as an excellent cross-country runner who was known for his sense of humour and modest style.

“He was a good kid in school,” Paul Long told the inquiry, adding that Desmond sought a recommendation from him before he enlisted in September 2004 at the age of 20.

“I had no hesitation in recommending him for the Armed Forces … I had all of the confidence he would do well.”

In his reference letter, Long said Desmond “puts his all into all of his activities” and he said the young man had a “positive personality and a sincere work ethic.”

Long, who retired from teaching in Guysborough, N.S., five years ago, then described Desmond’s only weakness: “He can be modest to a fault.”

The retired teacher said the last time he spoke with Desmond was about 18 months before the killings, but the conversation was too short to glean any impressions about how the retired corporal was doing.

After serving two particularly violent tours in Afghanistan in 2007, Desmond was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011. He also had a possible traumatic brain injury as the result of three mishaps while in the military.

The inquiry has heard Desmond was a changed man when he returned home to Nova Scotia in 2016.

On Tuesday, Desmond’s younger sister, Cassandra, told the inquiry that her once fun-loving brother was desperately ill when he left the military.

“Every bit of pride that man wore all those years was just gone,” she said. “You could tell that something deep and dark was on his mind … It was almost like his soul was lost.”

