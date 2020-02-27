 Skip to main content

Canada

Former students win class-action against defunct private Christian school in Ontario

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Grenville Christian College is seen in Brockville, Ont., in an undated file photo.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

An Ontario judge has sided with a group of former students who sued a Christian boarding school over abuse they suffered decades ago.

Justice Janet Leiper says the now-defunct Grenville Christian College will have to pay yet-to-be-determined damages to the former students.

The school in Brockville, Ont., advertised itself as an Anglican institution, and had ties to an American sect called the Community of Jesus.

Former students testified during the class-action trial that they were subjected to exorcisms and physical beatings.

Leiper says the school knowingly created an “abusive, authoritarian and rigid culture which exploited and controlled developing adolescents.”

The class includes students who lived in residence between 1973 and 1997, when the school was shuttered.

