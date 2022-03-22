Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders was appointed as the PC candidate in the riding of Don Valley West for this year's Ontario provincial election.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders will run for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party in June’s provincial election.

Mr. Saunders, who served as chief of the Toronto Police Service from 2015 to 2020, was appointed as the PC candidate in the riding of Don Valley West, the party announced Tuesday. It’s an open race in the Toronto riding with current Liberal MPP and former premier Kathleen Wynne not running for re-election.

The seat has been held by Ms. Wynne and the Liberal Party since 2003, over five consecutive elections.

In appointing Mr. Saunders as the PC candidate, Premier Doug Ford touted his 38 years of experience serving as a Toronto police officer and as the city’s first Black police chief.

“There is no one I’d rather have on the ballot in Don Valley West than Mark,” Mr. Ford said in a Tuesday statement.

Mr. Saunders has previous experience working with the PC government, having been appointed to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force at the end of 2020 and subsequently serving as the government’s special adviser to Ontario Place.

He retired as police chief at the end of July, 2020, eight months prior to the end of his one-year contract extension. Black Lives Matter Toronto criticized Mr. Saunders during his tenure, saying more should have been done to tackle excessive force and systemic racism.

In deciding to run for the PC Party, Mr. Saunders said he supports investments made by the government this term and its plans for the future if re-elected.

“This is a critical time in Ontario’s history as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic and it’s clear the Ontario PC Party has a strong plan to build a better future for our families and future generations to come, whether it’s investing in transit, building highways, strengthening our health care system or supporting workers and cutting costs for Ontarians,” Mr. Saunders said in a statement.

He will be up against accountant and former bank executive, Stephanie Bowman, hoping to keep the riding in the hands of the Liberals, NDP candidate Irwin Elman and Sheena Sharp, running for the Green Party.

Mr. Elman served as Ontario’s independent child and youth advocate for 11 years until the position was eliminated by the current government in 2019. Ms. Sharp is an architect and has served as president of the Ontario Association of Architects.

Mr. Saunders is now the third consecutive Toronto police chief to enter the political ring after leaving the service.

Predecessor, Bill Blair, was elected federally for the Liberal Party shortly after leaving the police post in 2015. He currently represents the riding of Scarborough Southwest and serves as the Minister of Emergency Preparedness. Julian Fantino, Toronto police chief from 2000 to 2005, served as a Conservative member of Parliament in the riding of Vaughn from 2010 to 2015 before losing his seat.

Mr. Saunders joins a large slate of confirmed candidates for the PC Party ahead of June’s election. Several high-profile members of the Ontario government have decided not to run for re-election including Health Minister, Christine Elliott, and Rod Phillips, former minister of long-term care, who resigned his seat in February.

The Ontario election is scheduled for June 2.

