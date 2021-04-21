 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Trudeau adviser to testify before committee on Vance allegations: chair

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A former adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to face questions from a parliamentary committee about the Liberal government’s handling of an allegation of sexual misconduct involving former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance.

A notice sent to members of the House of Commons’ defence committee on Wednesday and obtained by The Canadian Press says Elder Marques has agreed to appear before the committee on Friday. Karen McCrimmon, the Liberal MP who chairs the committee, also confirmed he had agreed to speak.

Opposition parties have said Marques’s testimony is critical to understanding who in Trudeau’s office knew about the allegation involving Vance after then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne first raised it with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in March 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

They also want to know why more wasn’t done to investigate the allegation, and why Vance was allowed to continue serving nearly three more years as the commander of Canada’s military.

But the Liberal government had recently prevented other senior ministerial aides from appearing before parliamentary committees, including Sajjan’s former chief of staff Zita Astravas, saying ministers are ultimately responsible for their staff.

Unlike those other aides, however, Marques is no longer serving in government. Astravas, who first told Marques about the allegation involving Vance after Walbourne flagged it to Sajjan, is currently chief of staff to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Marques could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Conservative defence critic James Bezan welcomed Marques’s willingness to testify.

“The Trudeau Liberals finally gave in to pressure from Conservatives to allow a key player in the cover-up of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces to testify,” Bezan said in an e-mail.

“Our women and men in uniform and the Canadian public deserve to know why Justin Trudeau and Minister Sajjan failed to act on the allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Story continues below advertisement

It nonetheless remains to be seen whether Marques will actually be allowed to appear before the committee as Liberal members have pushed for it to end its study, saying they need enough time to write a final report and draw up recommendations before the summer.

Opposition parties have in turn accused the Liberals of filibustering to keep from getting real answers to what happened three years ago, including why the government didn’t launch an investigation into Vance’s conduct.

The government has said Sajjan followed proper procedures when he referred Walbourne to the Privy Council Office, but that senior civil servants could not launch an investigation because the ombudsman refused to provide them with more information.

Trudeau has said he was not personally told about the allegation.

Some experts have suggested the Liberals could and should have done more to investigate Vance, while the Conservatives have accused the government of an attempted cover-up.

Global News has reported the allegation Walbourne raised with Sajjan involved a lewd e-mail sent to a female corporal in 2012, three years before Vance became chief of the defence staff in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Global has also reported that Vance allegedly had an ongoing relationship with a subordinate that started nearly 20 years ago and continued after he took over as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Vance has declined to comment to The Canadian Press, but Global says he has denied any wrongdoing. He stepped down as chief of the defence staff in January after more than five years in the position, and is currently under investigation by military police.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies