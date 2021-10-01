 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen, force behind Insite clinic, dies aged 88

Vancouver, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Jean Chretien left, and Vancouver Mayor Philip Owen paint a lion during a ceremony to commemorate the opening of a new gate to Vancouver's Chinatown, on Aug. 1, 2002.

CHUCK STOODY/The Canadian Press

Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen, a driving force behind North America’s first life-saving supervised drug injection clinic, has died.

Owen was 88.

A statement from his family says he died peacefully on Sept. 30 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Story continues below advertisement

Owen served in various elected roles in Vancouver from 1978 to 2002, including the last nine years as the city’s mayor.

He was one of the first champions of the four pillars drug strategy, an approach to addiction that emphasizes prevention, treatment, enforcement and harm reduction, and his work led to the creation of Insite, North America’s first supervised injection site.

The family says memorial and funeral plans for the husband of 63 years, father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be announced later.

Christian Owen says in the statement that the family has always been proud of his father.

“He loved this city, every part of it, and you could see this in how he found the right balance, even when it came to the toughest issues. He was a gentleman and a devoted Vancouverite, right to the end.”

Owen was made a Member of the Order of Canada in 2008, and last year, the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation and BC Centre on Substance Use established the Philip Owen professorship in addiction medicine at the University of B.C. in his honour.

Owen was the son of Walter Owen, who served as lieutenant-governor of B.C. in the 1970s.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart called Owen a gentle and decent man, whose time as mayor will be remembered for his courage and foresight.

His work saved thousands of lives, Stewart said in a statement on Friday.

“Though a challenging idea at the time, mayor Owen learned from talking with those living with addiction that harm reduction was the only way to address the overdose crisis of the mid-1990s and early 2000s.”

Stewart said the city wouldn’t be taking the steps it is now with safe supply, plans for decriminalization, and expanded treatment and support for those facing mental health and addiction challenges if it was not for Owen’s leadership.

“He will be missed.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies