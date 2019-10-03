Former Vaughan, Ont., mayor charged with municipal corruption following complaint

The former mayor of Vaughan, Ont., has been charged with municipal corruption following a complaint filed more than four years ago.

Provincial police say Michael Di Biase, 71, was the city’s deputy mayor at the time of the alleged incident.

He has also served as a councillor at the municipal and regional levels.

Police say the matter was referred to them by Vaughan’s integrity commissioner in 2015, after a local resident made a complaint alleging corruption.

They say Di Biase, who is from Woodbridge, Ont., is also charged with breach of trust.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

