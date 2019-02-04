Former Vice Media editor charged with conspiring to import cocaine into Australia

A former music editor for Vice Media has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into Australia.
An RCMP statement says Yaroslav Pastukhov was one of two Canadians arrested on Jan. 31 after an investigation aided by Australian Federal Police.
According to the statement, the arrest is linked to a 2015 incident in which five people were detained upon arrival at Sydney International Airport and found to be in possession of nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine.
The release says Pastukhov, 28, had been living in Montreal under an alias.
Pastukhov was to appear in court Monday at Old City Hall in Toronto.
Ali Taki Lalji, 30, of Toronto is also in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the same court.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.