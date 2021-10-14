 Skip to main content
Former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults found dead

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
A former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting two teens more than 25 years ago has died.

Winnipeg police say they were called Wednesday to a hotel in the city where they found Robert “Bob” Dawson dead.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death.

Dawson was facing almost a dozen charges related to sexual assaults alleged to have happened between 1993 and 1995.

Two complainants contacted police in June saying they had been sexually assaulted by a male hockey coach while they were young teens.

Police say the sex crimes unit was investigating and had spoken to a number of additional individuals since they announced the arrest in September.

The two original complainants alleged they were separately invited to Dawson’s home, where they were given money and alcohol and were sexually assaulted. They also told police the assaults were photographed and videotaped.

The complainants alleged the assaults happened while they were playing with the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association.

Hockey Winnipeg, the organization that oversees the association, said when the charges were announced that no current staff or executive members of the organization or association had interacted with Dawson.

The organization added that volunteers are currently checked against the child abuse registry and there is a process for anonymous claims to be made.

