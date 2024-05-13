Fort Nelson, B.C., at risk of being overwhelmed by wildfire in next 48 hours; conditions favourable near Fort McMurray

Open this photo in gallery: The Parker Lake wildfire is seen through an airplane window as it burns near Fort Nelson, B.C. in a handout photo taken May 10, 2024.AFP PHOTO / BC Wildfire Service / Handout

Officials in British Columbia warned Monday that the next 48 hours are crucial as firefighters work to keep a wildfire from overwhelming the town of Fort Nelson and the nearby First Nations reserve, from which nearly 5,000 people have been evacuated.

The Parker Lake wildfire, which started on May 10, is now over 5,280 hectares in size and located 2.5 kilometres west of the town of Fort Nelson in the province’s northeast, said the province’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma at a news conference.

“We are facing some extremely challenging conditions up in the north,” she said.

Approximately 4,700 people were placed under an evacuation order due to the wildfire in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, which includes the town of Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation. Ms. Ma said that additional alerts affecting about 80 additional properties have been upgraded to evacuation orders as well.

She said the next 48 hours will be challenging given forecasted strong westerly winds and tinder-dry fuel in the forest area. Volatile wildfire activity may begin Monday afternoon, she added.

Ms. Ma noted that a second incident management team has been deployed to help with wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Reception centres are open in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Prince George. In light of the elevated risk near Fort Nelson, Ms. Ma urged those who have not yet evacuated to do so.

Across the border in Alberta, a major fire near Fort McMurray has been holding steady about 16 kilometres southwest of the city. Officials have said there is “no immediate risk” to the communities in the region, home to more than 68,000 people.

Officials from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said in a social media post Monday morning that favourable weather has helped, with light rain showers and calmer winds. The fire is approximately 6,575 hectares in size.

Overnight, night-vision-equipped helicopters dropped water on the fire with buckets, and on Monday morning heavy equipment is being used to establish a fire guard on the northeast side of the fire. Six crews of firefighters are working on establishing a containment line, with the support of 13 helicopters.

Massive fires are also burning in western Manitoba that have forced residents in the areas of Flin Flon and The Pas to evacuate. The largest blaze, last estimated by government officials to be about 35,000 hectares in size, spread within a kilometre of Cranberry Portage on Sunday, causing havoc among the community’s 600 residents who are facing power outages and highway closures.

Just south, another out-of-control fire reached 1,500 hectares, according to a Sunday bulletin from the province.

There are also two fires that have prompted evacuation alerts in Saskatchewan for people with health concerns in Hall Lake, Sikachu Lake and Clam Bridge.