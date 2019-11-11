 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Fortnite makers sue Montreal game tester for allegedly leaking online map

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this file photo taken on June 12, 2018, people crowd the display area for the game Fortnite, at E3 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The maker of the wildly popular game Fortnite is suing a Montreal video game tester for allegedly leaking a new online map ahead of its release date.

Epic Games International filed a statement of claim in Quebec Superior Court in late October against Lucas Johnston, alleging he was responsible for the publication of “highly confidential information” that amounted to a commercial secret.

The court document claims Johnston, then an employee of Keywords Studios in Montreal, took a screen shot of a new playing environment on Aug. 30, which later ended up on a Fortnite user forum more than a month before its scheduled Oct. 15 release.

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations against Johnston, who could not be reached for comment, have not been tested in court.

According to the documents, Johnston admitted taking the screen shot and e-mailing it to himself but said he didn’t know how it ended up online.

The lawsuit claims the leak robbed the company of the element of surprise, tipped off its competitors to its strategy and affected its reputation among its peers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter