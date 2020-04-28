 Skip to main content
Forty days, forty delights: How we used memes, games and challenges to pass the first weeks of coronavirus isolation

Whether it was recreating classic films and paintings or dressing themselves and their pets in silly costumes, people with time on their hands found a way to spend it once COVID-19 restrictions were implemented in mid-March. Here are the highlights

Dakshana Bascaramurty
Courtesy of Neil Zeller, Pat Thornton and Joel Sutherland

1. We dyed our hair


2. We shaved our heads


3. We cut our hair (and had our clippers die in the middle of it)


4. We let our children cut our hair


5. We ran marathons in our backyards


6. We camped in our backyards


7. We golfed in our backyards


8. We bought metal detectors in hopes of finding buried treasure in our backyards


9. We recreated classical art


10. We recreated music videos


11. We recreated movies


12. We recreated the opening to The Simpsons in our Durham Region neighbourhood


13. We dressed up babies in extremely elaborate costumes pulled together in our Toronto homes


14. We did this to cats

Karin McArthur


15. We did this to dogs


16. We wound plastic wrap around our heads and slathered it with peanut butter so we could distract our dogs while clipping their nails


17. We made obstacle courses for our pets


18. We made slides out of boxes for our children


19. We celebrated Christmas in April after it snowed in many Canadian cities

Melanie Morassutti


20. We invented sports such as Racquet Smash for the Quarantine Olympics in our tiny Toronto apartments

Vicky Mochama


21. We played virtual beer pong


22. We made colour wheels

Carson Lee


23. We had remote karaoke parties


24. We opened our own restaurant at home


25. We set up a drive-in movie theatre in the living room


26. We opened a nail salon in the kitchen


27. We made Depression-era Easter eggs for our children by wrapping Oreos in tinfoil


28. We had video conferences with goats


29. We dissected a baseball


30. We made a TV show about the five chairs in our apartment


31. We took family ‘porchtraits’ in Calgary

Neil Zeller


32. We took family ‘dronetraits’


33. We embroidered the Kama Sutra on cocktail napkins in our Toronto homes

Marcee Ruby


34. We started a daily comic about life in isolation in Canada


35. We pranked each other


36. We replaced the classical music in 2001: A Space Odyssey with actual songs from the year 2001


37. We learned to play musical instruments


38. We learned to play kitchenware like musical instruments


39. We built a mini replica Cheers bar for a neighbourhood squirrel


40. We made hand puppets to keep ourselves company


Bonus: A pandemic highlight reel

People on social media are sharing imaginative ways of entertaining, informing and having fun while staying isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a compilation of some that made us smile. The Globe and Mail

