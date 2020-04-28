Forty days, forty delights: How we used memes, games and challenges to pass the first weeks of coronavirus isolation

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of Neil Zeller, Pat Thornton and Joel Sutherland

1. We dyed our hair

For quarantine I decided to dye my hair blue let’s just say I didn’t do it the right way pic.twitter.com/nOm3Ncfwby — Dalia ☠︎ (@kissesfromdalia) April 24, 2020





2. We shaved our heads

So uh... I got really bored and shaved my head during the quarantine and put a light strip on my dome. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/LbzdZn2OIz — Da Xing (@DaXingHello) April 25, 2020





3. We cut our hair (and had our clippers die in the middle of it)

not a joke, my clippers just died pic.twitter.com/9ALnt1HCyQ — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) April 20, 2020





4. We let our children cut our hair





5. We ran marathons in our backyards





6. We camped in our backyards

We camped out this weekend in the backyard. I joined them for the first time and spent most of the night in the tent 😬. The best part of the night was watching the boys do shadow puppets. 💙💙💙 #QuarantineLife #COVID19 #camping #Quarantine #atl pic.twitter.com/64U6k17qzP — Everlean R (@Everlean_R) April 15, 2020





7. We golfed in our backyards

Quarantine project #1. Can't go play golf, so we built our own 3 hole, Par 3 course at our house. Not exactly Pebble Beach but we have played a lot of golf the last two days. #shortgamematters @jsrich215 @kdrich09 @Tyler_ACU pic.twitter.com/I4OPkrK7rP — Kevin Richardson (@coachkevinrich) March 25, 2020





8. We bought metal detectors in hopes of finding buried treasure in our backyards

My husband bought us a metal detector and a pinpoint detector knowing I have always wanted to try “treasure hunting”. Anniversary trip to coast on hold, so he buried “treasures” in our backyard today! I’m so lucky he chose me 28 yrs ago:)

Girls had fun hunting too! pic.twitter.com/NOPq8UAkOK — Julia (@4jul_z) March 19, 2020





9. We recreated classical art





10. We recreated music videos





11. We recreated movies

We're keeping the kids and ourselves entertained by recreating some famous movies.



1. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY pic.twitter.com/EZsc4G5pFt — ©&℗ Jumbotrousers™ (@jumbotrousers) March 21, 2020





12. We recreated the opening to The Simpsons in our Durham Region neighbourhood

Social Isolation, Day 23



Kids: We're booooored! What can we do?



Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once?



Me: pic.twitter.com/6oLiyvdcWu — Joel A. Sutherland (@joelasutherland) April 8, 2020





13. We dressed up babies in extremely elaborate costumes pulled together in our Toronto homes

To help us all get through these troubling, times we’ll be dressing up Larry as different famous people using things we find in our house (Maggie’s a craft wiz)



Please let us know if you have any requests for #LarryLooks



Here’s Larry as Canadian Astronaut Roberta Bondar pic.twitter.com/wydXqlE6hV — Pat Thornton (@patthornton) March 14, 2020





14. We did this to cats

Open this photo in gallery Karin McArthur





15. We did this to dogs





16. We wound plastic wrap around our heads and slathered it with peanut butter so we could distract our dogs while clipping their nails

Quarantine Day 34 Life Hack discovery: Put peanut butter on head to cut your dog’s nails. pic.twitter.com/RzwWm2dudT — Beyond The Interview (@ByndTheIntrview) April 21, 2020





17. We made obstacle courses for our pets





18. We made slides out of boxes for our children





19. We celebrated Christmas in April after it snowed in many Canadian cities

Open this photo in gallery Melanie Morassutti





20. We invented sports such as Racquet Smash for the Quarantine Olympics in our tiny Toronto apartments

Open this photo in gallery Vicky Mochama





21. We played virtual beer pong

This weekend I did my first virtual hangouts and saw friends we rarely get to see for happy hours. I can also confirm that virtual beer pong is possible, you just need 4 phones and facetime - one on each couple, one on each set of cups. pic.twitter.com/Uhpz8cVP6l — Alyson Shontell (@ajs) March 23, 2020





22. We made colour wheels

Open this photo in gallery Carson Lee





23. We had remote karaoke parties

Who can pull off zoom karaoke! Our incredible program committee! Super fun night doing some singing! Ended wkth a theme song for these challenging times “I get knocked down but I get up again” #braininjury #keepcalmandcampdawn #abi #ldnont pic.twitter.com/NtnIisQrcy — Camp Dawn (@CampDawnON) April 22, 2020





24. We opened our own restaurant at home

Today is my parents 34th Wedding Anniversary. Since the world is on lockdown they can’t go out to celebrate, so I decided to bring the restaurant to them, Quarantine Café style! pic.twitter.com/cp6ErC6OEw — captain hook (@blckskies_) April 26, 2020





25. We set up a drive-in movie theatre in the living room

Quarantine things: My mom made the kids drive-in movie cars and a snack pack. Trolls 2 ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3rZW0lnAat — - tai (tay)🖤 (@TheyEnvyTai) April 17, 2020





26. We opened a nail salon in the kitchen

Had to bring the nail salon home pic.twitter.com/cnds9IoMdk — ness (@cryness_) April 16, 2020





27. We made Depression-era Easter eggs for our children by wrapping Oreos in tinfoil





28. We had video conferences with goats

Want to liven up your next video call?



A farm sanctuary is offering guest appearances by llamas, cows and other animals through its new service, Goat 2 Meeting. https://t.co/PaU941qDDU — NPR (@NPR) April 20, 2020





29. We dissected a baseball

Quarantine, Day 35



Instead of watching baseball we discovered what’s inside a baseball. This is how we entertain ourselves now. pic.twitter.com/47Eao86wGR — Amanda Aronczyk (@aronczyk) April 19, 2020





30. We made a TV show about the five chairs in our apartment





31. We took family ‘porchtraits’ in Calgary

Open this photo in gallery Neil Zeller





32. We took family ‘dronetraits’

A photographer uses a drone to take portraits of families on their balconies during self-isolation, and he hopes the photos spread a little joy https://t.co/yL0ijsyj0h — Insider Life (@lifeinsider) March 30, 2020





33. We embroidered the Kama Sutra on cocktail napkins in our Toronto homes

Open this photo in gallery Marcee Ruby





34. We started a daily comic about life in isolation in Canada





35. We pranked each other

Quarantine prank. Be careful what you wish for...😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q1Rz8tLoWV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020





36. We replaced the classical music in 2001: A Space Odyssey with actual songs from the year 2001

Spending my night replacing the classical music in 2001: A Space Odyssey with actual songs from the year 2001, clearly becoming unhinged in isolation. pic.twitter.com/bMHik74xUm — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) April 22, 2020





37. We learned to play musical instruments

Day 5 of Quarantine: my boyfriend and I have learned to play the harmonica and serenaded the cows across the road 🐄 pic.twitter.com/ZHqcshQhzv — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@gothjackieburk) March 23, 2020





38. We learned to play kitchenware like musical instruments

What new skills have you learnt during quarantine? For my daughter and I, we learned to play the violin (not the TikTok 😂).

After weeks of intense practice, we finally decide to perform in public#quarantineskills #tiktok pic.twitter.com/GlN26NvQ5o — Septa Perdana (@brosepta) April 23, 2020





39. We built a mini replica Cheers bar for a neighbourhood squirrel

They built this Cheers bar during quarantine for her backyard squirrel friends 🐿🎶 pic.twitter.com/PMQayU8Wty — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) April 20, 2020





40. We made hand puppets to keep ourselves company

I made a puppet friend. I call him Frakes.



Help me I’m going insane in quarantine pic.twitter.com/qQtVOhNEGh — matthew: 🦋 haitus on account of i hate myself (@theslytherwin) March 28, 2020





Bonus: A pandemic highlight reel