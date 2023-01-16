A freight train has derailed in southwestern Saskatchewan.

The Transportation Safety Board says 47 cars holding 95 containers left the tracks late Sunday near the village of Chaplin.

A spokesman with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP-T says none of the cars were carrying dangerous goods.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators from the safety board are on their way to the site and Canadian Pacific has dispatched crews and equipment to it.

Chaplin is located about 150 kilometres west of Regina.