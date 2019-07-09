 Skip to main content

Canada Forty-six people taken to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Forty-six people taken to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

The Canadian Press
Comments

Winnipeg emergency officials say 46 people have been taken to hospital due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel.

John Lane, chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, says 15 of those people are in critical condition and five are considered to be in unstable condition.

He says emergency crews were called after an automatic carbon monoxide alarm went off at a Super 8 on Portage Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Lane says 52 people, including staff, and a dog were evacuated from the hotel.

Officials say those taken to hospital include two children, who are listed as stable, as well as seniors.

Steve Brglez, acting platoon chief, says it’s not expected any of the patients will die from the gas exposure.

“We don’t expect any fatalities from this,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“Several of the (hospital) transports were precautionary just to ensure that everybody gets checked out and gets continued readings over the next two to three hours for the levels of CO in their blood.”

Manitoba Hydro says it has shut off gas to the building and is beginning a ventilation process.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter