Canada Four aircraft searching for missing travellers on Frozen Great Slave Lake

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada
The Canadian Press
The search continues for three overdue travellers on frozen Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories.

The group left the Yellowknife area on Monday by snowmobile and were heading toward Lutsel’ke on the eastern edge of the lake.

They were reported overdue on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say two planes and two helicopters have been searching a huge area between Yellowknife, Fort Resolution and Lutsel’ke.

The missing have been identified as Samuel Boucher, who is 65, Cammy Boucher, who is 23, and an unknown man.

Due to treacherous and deteriorating ice conditions the search has been restricted to aircraft.

RCMP say investigators are checking debris found in some open water on the lake for any signs of the missing.

“Searchers were able to land on nearby land masses, but were unable to land on the thin ice near the open body of water,” RCMP said in a release late Friday.

“Investigators are reviewing the debris to determine if any items may be identifiable to the overdue travellers party. This has not yet been determined, and the investigation continues.”

The search area covers approximately 7,200 sq. kms.

RCMP say Mounties have been in contact with the families of the two known missing travellers and continue to update them on the search.

