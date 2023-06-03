Four children were found unresponsive after a group of 11 people were swept away by the rising tide near Portneuf-sur-Mer in Eastern Quebec, provincial police said on Saturday, and one man is still missing.

Six people were rescued after police received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday, said Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The group was fishing by foot in the St-Lawrence’s Gulf when they were swept away by the tide

Four children between the age of 10 and 18 were found unresponsive, Mr. Tremblay said, and transported to a local health centre. He was unable to say what their status was.

The missing man is in his 30s and a search involving divers and a helicopter is continuing.

More to come.