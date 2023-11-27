The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a “serious” car accident near Toronto over the weekend.

The statement from the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto comes after four teens and a woman were killed in a collision in Huntsville, Ont., late Saturday night.

The consulate says the Chinese embassy in Canada verified the details of what happened with Ontario Provincial Police and contacted the families of the victims.

OPP have said the crash took place on Highway 60 and involved a Mercedes SUV and Ford SUV.

Police say the people in the Mercedes were four teens – aged 15 to 17 – from Toronto and nearby Richmond Hill, Ont. Their names were not immediately released.

Police say three of the teens in the Mercedes died at the scene and the fourth died later in hospital, while a 42-year-old Huntsville woman driving the Ford died at the scene.