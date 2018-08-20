 Skip to main content

Four killed, five in hospital after collision on highway in northern Ontario: police

WAWA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police say four people are dead after a collision on a highway in northern Ontario.

Provincial police say the crash took place on Highway 17 about 15 kilometres south of Wawa, Ont., on Sunday night.

They say it involved two vehicles carrying a total of nine people, and preliminary investigation indicates a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle.

Police say all five occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken to hospital but two have since died.

Two occupants in the southbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two occupants were taken to hospital.

Highway 17 has been reopened in both directions, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

