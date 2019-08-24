Four men injured after gunshots fired between two groups in Toronto’s north

Toronto police say four men were shot early this morning in the city’s north end.

Police say they were called for reports of gunshots fired around 1 a.m. near Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

They say four men were shot and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident was caught on video and appears to show two groups of men shooting at each other.

They say officers located one of the victims hiding in a nearby portable toilet.

Police say they are searching for multiple suspects.