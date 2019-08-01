 Skip to main content

Four-month-old girl killed after car drives over her at Quebec drive-in theatre

LONGUEUIL, Que.
The Canadian Press
A four-month-old girl was killed Wednesday night when a car drove over her at a drive-in theatre in suburban Montreal.

Police in Longueuil, Que., say that at the end of the screening at around 11:25 p.m., the baby was sitting inside a small tent beside the car as her parents packed up to leave the Cine-parc Boucherville.

They were about to put the baby in her car seat when the car beside them backed out of its spot and crushed the girl, police spokeswoman Melanie Mercille said today.

Resuscitation efforts were attempted immediately, but they were unsuccessful and the girl was declared dead in a hospital.

Longueuil police say both the girl’s parents and some of its own officers were taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Mercille said the death was accidental and no charges are expected.

