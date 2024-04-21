Four people airlifted and taken to hospital after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland

Open this photo in gallery: Four people were airlifted and taken to a hospital after a vessel capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Four people were airlifted and taken to a hospital after a vessel capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.

A provincial RCMP spokesperson says a boat overturned in the ocean near the fishing town of Lark Harbour today.

Trevor Ackland, a spokesperson with the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Task Force Atlantic, says they responded to reports of people in the water near Molly Ann Cove around 11 a.m. local time.

Ackland says a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched from the Search and Rescue Squadron in Gander, N.L, and picked up four people from a beach who were then taken to a hospital.

He declined to comment on their conditions and could not say if anyone else has been reported missing.

The investigation is being led by the Canadian Coast Guard, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.