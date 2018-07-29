 Skip to main content

Four people charged in connection with firearm and drug investigation: Toronto police

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say four people face multiple charges in connection with a firearm and drug investigation in the city’s west end.

A statement from the force says police were patrolling the area at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday when they started following a vehicle in order to identify the occupants.

Spokesman Gary Long says the officers witnessed a drug transaction between the occupants of a vehicle and a man on the sidewalk.

He says police followed the vehicle to a nearby gas station, where they witnessed a second drug transaction.

Long says that as the officers arrested the occupants of the vehicle, a loaded handgun without the safety on fell on the ground, but no one was injured.

He says marijuana and cocaine were also found during the arrest, which led to three adults and one minor being charged. They all appeared in court on Saturday.

