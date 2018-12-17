Four sailors stuck on disabled boat off Nova Scotia rescued by helicopter

Rescue officials says four people aboard a stranded, storm-battered sailboat off Nova Scotia have been rescued.
Joint Task Force Atlantic tweeted Monday night that the four crew members were hoisted into an RCAF helicopter and were flown safely to Halifax.
Capt. Wayne Jarvis, air co-ordinator with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, had said earlier that the U.K.-registered vessel had been located about 240 nautical miles southeast of Halifax.
He said the 15-metre sailboat had been beat up in the stormy seas, and at 6 p.m. AT was in the “storm centre” with winds up to 50 knots causing high seas.
A photo of the vessel that was also tweeted appeared to show the vessel with a torn jib flapping in the wind, although the mailsail appeared stowed.
An earlier tweet by Joint Task Force Atlantic said that the sailboat was “disabled.”
