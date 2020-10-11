 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Four students test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Western University residence

London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Four Western University students are isolating off-campus after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at the residence where the four live.

Meals are being delivered to them and staff are in regular contact with them, according to the associate vice-president of housing at the London, Ont. university.

Chris Alleyne says some close contacts of the four students have also been moved to a quarantine location as a precaution.

Students who live in the residence, London Hall, are being notified of the outbreak.

The public health unit says it is following up with close contacts and advising them to quarantine and get tested.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

