Four students test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Western University residence

Open this photo in gallery Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Four Western University students are isolating off-campus after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at the residence where the four live.

Meals are being delivered to them and staff are in regular contact with them, according to the associate vice-president of housing at the London, Ont. university.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Alleyne says some close contacts of the four students have also been moved to a quarantine location as a precaution.

Students who live in the residence, London Hall, are being notified of the outbreak.

The public health unit says it is following up with close contacts and advising them to quarantine and get tested.