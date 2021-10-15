 Skip to main content
Canada

Four suspects charged in daylight attacks that killed two teens in Hamilton

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Four suspects have been charged in connection with two daylight attacks that killed two teens and injured others in Hamilton.

Police say the first incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, at the back of a business.

They say suspects opened fire at a group, killing 17-year-old Keden Bond and injuring two others, one of them to a life-altering degree.

Investigators say the second attack occurred in a parking lot the afternoon of Sept. 14.

They say a lone suspect fatally shot 19-year-old Sabir Omer. A second person was not injured.

Police say a search conducted Thursday led to the arrests of four suspects between the ages of 17 and 19.

