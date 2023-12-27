Skip to main content
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press

Police say four boys have been charged with manslaughter after a stabbing in Winnipeg.

Peter Filip, who was 27, was killed in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood on Nov. 11.

Investigators say they have determined Filip was standing outside a vendor on Arlington Street about 2 a.m., when a group of boys confronted him.

They say he was repeatedly assaulted and the attack escalated with the stabbing.

Two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and remain in custody.

Police say they are still looking for another 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, and additional charges are expected.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

