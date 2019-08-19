Four-year-old boy missing in northern B.C. wilderness found safe

The frantic search for a four-year-old boy who went missing in northern British Columbia came to a happy conclusion Sunday when the child was found safe and sound.

The boy reportedly became separated from his mother while they were picking berries Saturday afternoon in MacKenzie, B.C.

Within half an hour some 200 people – volunteers, search and rescue, Conservation officers, local firefighters, and BC Wildfire service personnel – had joined the search effort.

Late Sunday afternoon the child, named George, was spotted by an RCMP helicopter, and soon after was rescued by a police dog unit.

The boy’s stepmother is reported to have said he was hungry and dehydrated, but otherwise unharmed, and that he’d been taken to a hospital to be checked out.

