Canada Four-year-old boy missing in northern B.C. wilderness found safe

Four-year-old boy missing in northern B.C. wilderness found safe

MACKENZIE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The frantic search for a four-year-old boy who went missing in northern British Columbia came to a happy conclusion Sunday when the child was found safe and sound.

The boy reportedly became separated from his mother while they were picking berries Saturday afternoon in MacKenzie, B.C.

Within half an hour some 200 people – volunteers, search and rescue, Conservation officers, local firefighters, and BC Wildfire service personnel – had joined the search effort.

Late Sunday afternoon the child, named George, was spotted by an RCMP helicopter, and soon after was rescued by a police dog unit.

The boy’s stepmother is reported to have said he was hungry and dehydrated, but otherwise unharmed, and that he’d been taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

