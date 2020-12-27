Fourth case of COVID-19 variant, first detected in Britain, confirmed in Canada

Two communities in Ontario and one in British Columbia now have confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant that has spread rapidly in Britain and forced the government there to impose more severe lockdowns.

However, Ontario officials said Sunday the cases are connected to travel, rather than community spread — correcting information first provided on Saturday. A couple that was diagnosed with the new variant provided more information to contact tracers, and said they had met with a recent traveller to the United Kingdom.

In addition to couple in the Durham region northeast of Toronto, the province said a third unrelated case was found in Ottawa, in a person who had recently travelled to Britain.

A fourth person in B.C., who returned from the U.K. on Dec. 15, developed symptoms while in quarantine and tested positive on Dec. 19. The variant strain was detected in a review of all cases of people who had recently returned from travel to the U.K.

“This is also an important reminder about the need for arriving international travellers to maintain quarantine for 14 days,” Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement Sunday.

Federal quarantine rules require international travellers to have no contact with anyone for two weeks upon their arrival in Canada. Public health officials are still investigating the Durham region case.

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom but has since been detected in several other countries, including Denmark, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands. Canada previously announced a travel ban on all flights arriving from the UK until January 6, 2021 in an effort to contain the variant.

The press release said additional investigation and follow-up with the couple in Durham revealed they were in contact with a recent traveller from Britain. This was “new information not provided in earlier interviews,” the press release said, adding that contacts have been informed and are self-isolating.

“It is critically important that individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 provide all history of contacts and contact information to their public health unit,” the press release said. “This is crucial to the prevention and control of this infection.”

The announcement about the diagnoses came as Ontario began a provincewide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The province has reported more than 2,000 cases 13 days in a row, including 2,005 new cases on Sunday and 2,142 new positive tests on Saturday.

Under the new rules that came into effect on Boxing Day, restaurants in Ontario can only provide takeout, drive through and delivery, including the sale of alcohol.

With files from Canadian Press

